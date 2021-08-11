Contests
Hamilton County Courthouse imposes mask mandate

Hamilton County Courthouse/file photo
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Anyone entering the Hamilton County Courthouse must wear a mask beginning Aug. 11.

Court Administrator Patrick Dressing announced the court order on Tuesday evening.

Anyone including employees entering the courthouse must wear a mask in all common areas. Wearing a mask in a courtroom may be required by a judge, according to the order.

The move follows a CDC recommendation that everyone, including vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in indoor public settings in areas of “substantial” and “high” transmission, as indicated on the CDC’s website.

Hamilton County reached a level of “high” transmission last week.

The mask mandate will remain in effect until the county’s level of community transmission is no longer “high.”

