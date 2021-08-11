Hot & humid today with a chance for isolated storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hot and humid today with afternoon temperatures reaching into the lower 90s. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s! While rain chances remain low, a few locations across the Tri-State could see an isolated afternoon storm or heavy downpour.

Mostly clear overnight. Lows in the 70s. Thursday starts with some sunshine, but clouds will build in the afternoon. Ahead of an approaching front we will stir up some storm action.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. Shower and thunderstorm activity may be heavy late Friday. Rain will taper to scattered showers overnight into Saturday morning before coming to an end.

The biggest concern in Friday evening, thunderstorms could very well become severe with heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Lower humidity and cooler temps arrive Saturday afternoon into early next week.

