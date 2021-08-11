Investigation underway after 2 found shot to death in Hamilton home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton police are investigating after they said two people were found shot to death in a home on Wednesday.
According to police, it happened in the 1300 block of Hamel Drive around 6:30 a.m.
Homicide detectives are on the scene.
No other information has been released at this time.
