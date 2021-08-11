Contests
Investigation underway after 2 found shot to death in Hamilton home

The investigation is underway. (Source: Raycom Media)
The investigation is underway. (Source: Raycom Media)((Source: Raycom Media))
By Kim Schupp and Kody Fisher
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton police are investigating after they said two people were found shot to death in a home on Wednesday.

According to police, it happened in the 1300 block of Hamel Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Homicide detectives are on the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

