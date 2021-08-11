Contests
Lawmakers push for Ohio’s schools to retire use of Native American mascots

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of Ohio representatives introduced a resolution calling on schools across the state to retire the use of Native Americans for team mascots.

Democratic State Reps. Adam Miller, of Columbus, and Jessica Miranda, of Forest Park, said using Native Americans to represent a school lends to hurtful and derogatory stereotypes.

“We’re sending a message that hurtful stereotypes have no place in Ohio,” said State Rep. Miranda. “This resolution is just one of many measures needed to address the injustices Native Americans have faced in this state.”

The resolution was introduced by the two state legislators following the announcement from the Cleveland Indians to change the team name to the Guardians following the conclusion of the current baseball season.

“Many schools with Native American mascots are stepping up, moving in the right direction,” said Ohio State Rep. Miller. “We need to all work together and make these mascots a thing of the past.”

According to the officers of the two lawmakers, an estimated 79 high schools in Ohio have Native American nicknames and mascots.

