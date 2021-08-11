Police searching stabbing suspect near Lawrenceburg High School

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened at the VP gas station across from Lawrenceburg High School.

Police say officers arrived at the gas station around 8 a.m.; the clerk had been cut on the arm during a robbery.

According to a Twitter post from Lawrenceburg High School, they went on an exterior lockdown around 8:15 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a fluorescent green t-shirt, blue jeans and work boots.

Police say he is believed to have left the area shortly after the robbery.

Report of a stabbing at this VP gas station this morning. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/Q5VsGbO2Gq — Mike Buckingham (@FOX19Buck) August 11, 2021

The incident is still under investigation.

