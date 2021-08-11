Police searching stabbing suspect near Lawrenceburg High School
LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened at the VP gas station across from Lawrenceburg High School.
Police say officers arrived at the gas station around 8 a.m.; the clerk had been cut on the arm during a robbery.
According to a Twitter post from Lawrenceburg High School, they went on an exterior lockdown around 8:15 a.m.
The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a fluorescent green t-shirt, blue jeans and work boots.
Police say he is believed to have left the area shortly after the robbery.
The incident is still under investigation.
