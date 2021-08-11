Maroon 5 requiring fans to be vaccinated, test negative for Cincinnati concert

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Anyone attending the Aug. 28 Maroon 5 concert at Riverbend will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative within 48 hours of the event.

The band announced the decision on their Facebook page Wednesday.

Vaccination proof can either be the original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card with a matching ID.

Proof of the negative COVID-19 diagnostic must be shown before entering Riverbend Music Center.

Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue.

Unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction & medical note will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue.

Maroon 5 also encourages everyone to wear a mask during the concert.

