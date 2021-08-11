Contests
Middletown police looking for suspects who robbed, shot at homeless person

Police say these suspects shot at and robbed a homeless person on Clinton Street on Aug. 2.
Police say these suspects shot at and robbed a homeless person on Clinton Street on Aug. 2.(Middletown Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police published images on Tuesday of two suspects accused of robbing and shooting at a homeless person.

The incident occurred on Aug. 2 on Clinton Street, police say.

We are looking to identify these two individuals. They robbed and shot at a homeless person in the early morning hours...

Posted by Middletown Division of Police on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

No word on the condition of the victim.

Now police are asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals.

If you know who they are or have information, call Middletown Police Det. Hughes at 513-425-7733, or you can send a private message.

You can also reach dispatch at 513-425-7700 option 0.

