NKY woman part of MTV show sentenced in child porn case

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman who appeared in a popular MTV show was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges.

Last year, Lori Wickelhaus, 29, was indicted on 20 counts for possession of a matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Wickelhaus appeared on the second season of Sixteen and Pregnant in 2010.

The episode centered around Wickelhaus’ decision on whether to put her baby up for adoption or not, according to MTV’s website.

Wickelhaus was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison.

