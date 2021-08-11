Contests
Overturned semi closes ramp from NB 75 to 129; hazmat called

The overturned semi closed the ramp.
The overturned semi closed the ramp.(OHGO)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overturned semi has closed the ramp from northbound I-75 to SR 129, according to the State Highway Patrol in Lebanon.

According to the State Highway Patrol, injuries were reported and hazmat is being called to the scene.

There’s no word on when the ramp will reopen.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

