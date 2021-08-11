Overturned semi closes ramp from NB 75 to 129; hazmat called

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An overturned semi has closed the ramp from northbound I-75 to SR 129, according to the State Highway Patrol in Lebanon.

According to the State Highway Patrol, injuries were reported and hazmat is being called to the scene.

There’s no word on when the ramp will reopen.

No other details were immediately available.

