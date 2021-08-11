Contests
Rafael Nadal becomes latest superstar to withdraw from Western & Southern Open

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns a shot against Lloyd Harris, of South Africa, during a match in...
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns a shot against Lloyd Harris, of South Africa, during a match in the Citi Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington. Harris won 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Rafael Nadal joins the list of tennis superstars to withdraw from the upcoming Western & Southern Open.

Nadal, the 2013 tournament winner, dropped out of the Aug. 14-22 contest due to a foot injury, according to Western & Southern Open officials.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and other former tournament winners Roger Federer, Serena and Venus Williams have also withdrawn from the competition.

Djokovic will not play because of the “taxing journey” he had following the Australian Open and the Olympics.

Federer, a seven-time winner of the W&S Open, said the same knee injury that kept him out of the Olympics is why he isn’t playing in Mason.

Tournament organizers cited a leg injury as to why Serena will not play. Officials did not say why Venus pulled out.

Tickets for the Western & Southern Open are now on sale.

The entire venue will be cashless with only credit and debit cards being accepted.

Reverse ATMs, which allow cash to be loaded onto a gift card, will be available.

