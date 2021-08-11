Contests
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sen. Rand Paul has been suspended from YouTube after making controversial comments about COVID-19 and masks in a video last week.

According to Forbes, in the video Paul posted a few days ago, which was later removed, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most over-the-counter masks don’t prevent infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long reported that both masks offer some protection from COVID.

The senator blasted YouTube for deleting his video, saying it censored his content.

“I think this kind of censorship is very dangerous, incredibly anti-free speech, and truly anti-progress of science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to arrive at the truth,” Paul said in a statement.

YouTube later argued Paul violated its COVID-19 medical misinformation rules, according to Forbes.

The site has threatened Paul with a two-week suspension if another video is removed. If a third is deleted, he will likely be permanently banned.

Paul’s YouTube account is still visible.

