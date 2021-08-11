Serena Williams withdraws from Western & Southern Open

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fan favorite and two-time Western & Southern Open champion Serena Williams will not play in this month’s tournament in Mason.

Tournament organizers cited a leg injury as to why Williams will not play. Serena’s sister, Venus, also withdrew from the tournament. Officials did not say why Venus pulled out.

Both Serena and Venus Williams have withdrawn from the W&S Open. A release cited a leg issue for Serena Williams. #CincyTennis — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 10, 2021

Williams joins Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as tennis superstars who have withdrawn from the tournament.

Federer, a seven-time winner of the W&S Open, said the same knee injury that kept him out of the Olympics is why he isn’t playing in Mason. Djokovic, the top seed and defending tournament champion, cited travel and rest as to why he won’t play.

The Western & Southern Open will be held Aug. 14-22 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

