Time running out to get your Flying Pig Marathon, Queen Bee registration in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The in-person Flying Pig Marathon and Queen Bee Half Marathon are 10 weeks away and organizers are saying now is the time to register if you have not already.

The Flying Pig Marathon recently was praised in Runner’s World Magazine for being a world-class event.

That exposure plus limited numbers of participants could mean time is running out for you to train for the race and reach that finish “swine.”

The Flying Pig and Queen Bee races were virtual last year, and the Pig was moved to the fall this year due to the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, both races have been approved to happen in person at the end of October.

However, there will be a virtual option for those that do not want to race in person.

That news has Pig Works President Iris Simpson Bush squealing with delight.

“It’s a really big honor to stand at that ‘finish swine’ or the finish line of the Queen Bee and congratulating people,” adds Bush. “They’ve accomplished their own personal goal. They have a story, I don’t know what it is. They’re often in tears or joy or pain; I don’t even know. But to get to stand there and congratulate them, that’s such a gratifying part of my job and I missed it terribly last year.”

The Queen Bee Half Marathon and the four-mile race will also happen Saturday and Sunday at the same time as the other Flying Pig Marathon weekend events.

“The Queen Bee’s always been to celebrate women. We think that’s very important,” explains Bush, “You know our wives, our moms, our female friends, our sisters, there is a certain sisterhood that we’ve loved kind of celebrating with the Queen Bee and that is back.”

Last year, people still participated virtually in the race and received the usual unique swag including medals and t-shirts.

This year organizers are running into shortages of certain items like post-race food, t-shirts, and even medals.

That is why organizers said it is so important to register now so they can secure those items for people who registered early.

Even though things will be different this year, Bush says it is all about getting back out there and bringing people together in the way only Cincinnati can do.

“Regardless of whether you participate, volunteer, are a street squealer, one of our participants out there cheering, whatever your association, I hope you can be proud of your hometown marathon,” said Bush. “And the community seems to indicate that they are. Everyone has been so loyal and has stuck with us, and now, we get to celebrate we are back. This is our return to flight.”

Because of changes around the banks, including DORA and the new music venue, the course for all races is still being discussed.

Once all of that is final, the information will be on the website.

Another big change is the start time. It has been moved from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. due to Daylight Saving Time.

