Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Two suspects arrested for robbing, shooting at homeless person in Middletown

Middletown police have arrested two suspected involved in robbing and shooting at a homeless...
Middletown police have arrested two suspected involved in robbing and shooting at a homeless person.(Middletown Police)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police have arrested two suspected involved in robbing and shooting at a homeless person.

Police say the incident happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 2 on Clinton Street.

According to the incident report, officers hear 4-5 gunshots in that area. They made contact with a homeless man who told them two had attempted to steal his bike.

When he went to get his bike back, he told police, one of the suspects shot at him.

The man told police one of the suspects told the other, “shoot that n**** bruh,” before shooting at him.

He was able to retrieve his bike.

Police say that night they also made contact with a group of four teenagers who said a person in a red Mustang shot at them.

Both the suspects have been apprehended.

****UPDATE BOTH WERE APPREHENDED**** We are looking to identify these two individuals. They robbed and shot at a...

Posted by Middletown Division of Police on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call Detective Hughes at 513-425-7733.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound Interstate 74 was blocked at both north and south I-75 due to a SWAT situation,...
WB I-74 reopens at I-75 after SWAT situation, police say
Ja-Nialah Tolbert
Missing teen with serious medical condition returned to Cincinnati Children’s, police say
Christopher Alexander
Fairfield SWAT situation ends in arrest
Springdale police identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash early Sunday on the ramp from...
Springdale police ID motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
Harley Craddock
Family, friends mourn ‘devastating’ loss of 18-year-old crash victim

Latest News

The overturned semi closed the ramp.
Overturned semi closes ramp from NB 75 to 129; hazmat called
The eviction moratorium has been extended through October 3, 2021.
Don’t fall for eviction moratorium aid scams, BBB warns
In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report
Boil water advisory issued for Ft. Thomas, Highland Heights residents