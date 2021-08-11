Two suspects arrested for robbing, shooting at homeless person in Middletown

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police have arrested two suspected involved in robbing and shooting at a homeless person.

Police say the incident happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 2 on Clinton Street.

According to the incident report, officers hear 4-5 gunshots in that area. They made contact with a homeless man who told them two had attempted to steal his bike.

When he went to get his bike back, he told police, one of the suspects shot at him.

The man told police one of the suspects told the other, “shoot that n**** bruh,” before shooting at him.

He was able to retrieve his bike.

Police say that night they also made contact with a group of four teenagers who said a person in a red Mustang shot at them.

Both the suspects have been apprehended.

****UPDATE BOTH WERE APPREHENDED**** We are looking to identify these two individuals. They robbed and shot at a... Posted by Middletown Division of Police on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call Detective Hughes at 513-425-7733.

