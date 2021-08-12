1 dead, 5 hurt in Cincinnati shootings overnight, police say

Contests
One person is dead and five others are hurt in shootings in Cincinnati overnight, police say.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and five others are hurt as gun violence breaks out in Cincinnati overnight, police say.

No arrests have been announced while officers and homicide detectives investigate.

The shootings began before dark Wednesday night and continued until about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Here are the latest details available, according to Cincinnati police:

  • A man was shot in the face inside McDonald’s in Walnut Hills in the 1100 block of East McMillan Street after an altercation between two customers. A man in his 30s was shot in the face and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
  • At 9:29 p.m., a man was shot in Avondale in the 600 block of Forest Avenue. He was taken to UC Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
  • About an hour later, a man was shot was shot in Over-the-Rhine in the 1200 block of Vine Street. He was taken to UC Hospital with non-life threating injuries. The suspect left the scene left in a gold Toyota with front-end damage.
  • At 11:44 p.m., two men were shot in Winton Hills on Craft Street. Cincinnati fire crews transported one of them to UC Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other man shot drove himself to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and died shortly after. Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
  • At 12:15 a.m., a male who was shot drove himself to Christ Hospital. He was transferred to UC Hospital with serious injuries. Police have determined the shooting occurred in the West End in the 700 block of Derrick Turbine Avenue.

Cincinnati has seen with a surge of gun violence this summer following record-high homicides in the city last year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

