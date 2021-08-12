1 seriously injured in Mt. Healthy shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting in Mt. Healthy on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Clovernoook Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

Police said multiple shots were fired around the scene.

The victim was taken to UC Medical center.

Police were unable to give any suspect information at this time.

This shooting follows a day of gun violence in the Queen City on Wednesday. One person is dead and five others were hurt in five separate shootings.

The shootings began Wednesday afternoon and continued until about 1 a.m. Thursday.

No arrests have been made.

