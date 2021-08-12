Contests
1 seriously injured in Mt. Healthy shooting

One person was injured during the shooting on Clovernook Ave.
One person was injured during the shooting on Clovernook Ave.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting in Mt. Healthy on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Clovernoook Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

Police said multiple shots were fired around the scene.

The victim was taken to UC Medical center.

Police were unable to give any suspect information at this time.

This shooting follows a day of gun violence in the Queen City on Wednesday. One person is dead and five others were hurt in five separate shootings.

RELATED | 1 dead, 5 hurt in Cincinnati shootings, police say

The shootings began Wednesday afternoon and continued until about 1 a.m. Thursday.

No arrests have been made.

