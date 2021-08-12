2 including child hospitalized in Butler County fire

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people, including a child, were taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation from a Butler County house fire early Thursday, Hamilton fire officials say.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the second floor of the home in the 200 block of Chestnut Street just before 5 a.m., according to Hamilton Deputy Fire Chief Joe Stamper.

Two people were already out when firefighters arrived, but dispatchers received a report that a 3-year-old suffered smoke inhalation.

The Hamilton Fire Department took them to Kettering Health Hospital.

Their conditions were not known, but they are expected to recover, according to Deputy Fire Chief Stamper.

The fire was contained to the second floor. Damage was set at about $30,000.

Crews cleared the scene by 6:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the deputy fire chief says.

