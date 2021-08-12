Contests
Census 2020: Cincy in a growth spurt; region gains 33 people every day

Greater Cincinnati remains the largest metro in Ohio.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati has broken seven decades of population decline, and the surrounding region continues its growth streak.

The US Census Bureau released official population counts and demographic data from the 2020 census on Thursday.

Cincinnati added 12,374 residents in the last decade, a 4.2 percent increase. The Queen City now has a population of 309,317.

It’s the first time Cincinnati has recorded a 10-year population increase since 1950.

The population peaked above 500,000 in the middle of the twentieth century but declined as the region’s highways and suburbs grew. Census data shows the decline stabilized around 2005, and the city has been gaining residence ever since.

The city’s growth accounted for a disproportionate share of Hamilton County’s growth. Despite making up 37 percent of the county, the city comprised 44 percent of the county’s population increase.

Tri-State continues to grow

Greater Cincinnati grew 5.6 percent in the last decade, beating census estimates.

The region now comprises 2,256,884 residents. It remains the largest metropolitan area in Ohio and is the 30th largest metropolitan area in the country, ahead of Columbus, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Nashville.

On average over the last 10 years, around 33 people move to the Tri-State every day.

The county with the biggest population gain was Boone County, Kentucky, which grew 14.4 percent.

Warren County came in second with 13.9 percent population growth. It was the third-fastest growing county in Ohio.

Switzerland County had the largest decrease in the area with an 8.3 percent population decline.

Ohio

  • Hamilton County: 830,639 +3.5%
  • Butler County: 390,357 +6.0%
  • Warren County: 242,337 +13.9%
  • Clermont County: 208,601 - 5.7%

Kentucky

  • Boone County: 135,968 +14.4% 
  • Kenton County: 169,064 +5.9%
  • Campbell County: 93,076 +3.0%

Indiana

  • Dearborn County: 50,679 +1.3%
  • Switzerland County: 9,737 -8.3%

