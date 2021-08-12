Truck crash closes I-275 in Colerain

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is closed east of Colerain Avenue as crews respond to a crash.

The crash happened around 5 p.m.

A truck carrying around 23,000 lbs. of flammable liquid lost 55-gallon drums in the crash, according to Colerain police.

Police say no spillage occurred but normal safety protocols are being enforced.

The interstate shut down will continue for another few hours past 6:20 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.