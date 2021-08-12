Contests
Dead & Co. requiring COVID vaccines, negative tests for Cincinnati concert

John Mayer, left, performs with Bob Weir, right, of Dead & Co. at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts...
John Mayer, left, performs with Bob Weir, right, of Dead & Co. at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Manchester Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)(Wade Payne | Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Anyone attending the Sept. 11 Dead & Co. concert at Riverbend will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative within 48 hours of the event.

The announcement was posted on Riverbend’s website on Thursday.

Vaccination proof can either be the original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card with a matching ID.

Proof of the negative COVID-19 diagnostic must be shown before entering Riverbend Music Center.

  • Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue.
  • Unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction & medical note will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue.
  • All patrons with Pit Tickets must show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test will not be acceptable for pit access only.

The band also encourages everyone to wear a mask during the concert.

Dead & Co. is the second band in two days to make the announcement ahead of their concert at Riverbend.

Maroon 5 is also requiring fans to show proof they are fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test.

Maroon 5 is scheduled to play at Riverbend on Aug. 28.

