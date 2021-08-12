Ex-Bengal Rey Maualuga arrested after driving through yards, destroying mailboxes in NKY

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga was arrested Wednesday for driving while intoxicated and other charges, according to the police report.

Maualuga, a 2009 second round pick of the Bengals, drove through multiple yards and ran over mailboxes in the 1000 block of Riverview Farms Place around 9 p.m. before hitting a parked car.

The ex-Bengal hit the parked car so hard that part of his vehicle went underneath of it and wedged it between a tree, police said.

When the officer arrived, the report said he saw Maualuga walking around the driveway.

Maualuga “was telling people he was sorry, mentioned he had screwed up, and that he was he’s already had multiple DUIs and this one would potentially put him in jail for a long time,” the report reads.

Maualuga told the officer he only had a few drinks but refused to take a breath alcohol test.

He was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and criminal mischief, according to the report.

Wednesday is Maualuga’s latest run-in with Kentucky police.

In July of 2020, he was arrested for intoxicated and reckless driving, also in Villa Hills.

Maualuga spent eight seasons in Cincinnati, racking up 584 combined tackles during his time as a Bengal.

The 2009 draft pick out of USC started 104 career games for the Bengals.

Maualuga last played in 2017 with the Miami Dolphins and appeared in just six games with the team.

