Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Friday

The more severe weather could begin as early as 4 p.m. Friday.
The more severe weather could begin as early as 4 p.m. Friday.(Pexels)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as severe storms could move through the Tri-State in the afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers could pop up anytime Friday.

The worst weather is expected between 4 p.m. and midnight, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team.

Heavy rain and lightning will be a sure thing in any storm, but damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible too.

Chance for severe storms on Friday.
Chance for severe storms on Friday.(WXIX)

Overnight into Saturday morning, the rain will taper to scattered showers and come to an end.

Stay up-to-date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

To download, use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

Hold your phone's camera up to this logo and you will be able to download the FOX19 NOW weather...
Hold your phone's camera up to this logo and you will be able to download the FOX19 NOW weather app to your phone.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report
Lori Wickelhaus, 29, appeared on the second season of Sixteen and Pregnant in 2010.
NKY woman part of MTV show sentenced in child porn case
Hamilton Police said they're investigating to determine exactly what happened.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot to death in Hamilton home
A 39-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting inside a Cincinnati McDonald’s...
Police: Customer shot inside McDonald’s in Cincinnati
Harley Craddock
Family, friends mourn ‘devastating’ loss of 18-year-old crash victim

Latest News

John Mayer, left, performs with Bob Weir, right, of Dead & Co. at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts...
Dead & Co. requiring COVID vaccines, negative tests for Cincinnati concert
Woodlawn police said the suspect dropped the bus in Mason.
Potential suspect in custody after Metro bus stolen from Woodlawn
Rey Maualuga was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and...
Ex-Bengal Rey Maualuga arrested after driving through yards, destroying mailboxes in NKY
Delhi Township police are looking for two men accused of robbing and kidnapping a homeowner
Delhi Township homeowner kidnapped, forced to withdraw $10K from bank