First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as severe storms could move through the Tri-State in the afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers could pop up anytime Friday.

The worst weather is expected between 4 p.m. and midnight, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team.

Heavy rain and lightning will be a sure thing in any storm, but damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible too.

Chance for severe storms on Friday. (WXIX)

Overnight into Saturday morning, the rain will taper to scattered showers and come to an end.

Stay up-to-date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

To download, use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

Hold your phone's camera up to this logo and you will be able to download the FOX19 NOW weather app to your phone. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.