Heat Advisory: Feel-like temps 100 to 104

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s as the heat index tops out above 100 degrees.

Heat index values will reach 100 to 104, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

He says we will stay mainly dry with just a slight chance of a pop-up shower Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be a first Alert Weather Day.

There is a morning chance of storms, but the best chance will be late day and evening, according to Marzullo.

A cold front will approach. Thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening could become severe with heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Saturday will start out humid, but the humidity will be noticeably lower by mid-afternoon and that will hold into next week.

Look for highs this weekend in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

