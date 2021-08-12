Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Heat Advisory: Feel-like temps 100 to 104

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area....
A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area. Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s as the heat index tops out above 100 degrees.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s as the heat index tops out above 100 degrees.

Heat index values will reach 100 to 104, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

He says we will stay mainly dry with just a slight chance of a pop-up shower Thursday afternoon.

LATEST FORECAST

Friday will be a first Alert Weather Day.

There is a morning chance of storms, but the best chance will be late day and evening, according to Marzullo.

A cold front will approach. Thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening could become severe with heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Saturday will start out humid, but the humidity will be noticeably lower by mid-afternoon and that will hold into next week.

Look for highs this weekend in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report
Lori Wickelhaus, 29, appeared on the second season of Sixteen and Pregnant in 2010.
NKY woman part of MTV show sentenced in child porn case
Hamilton Police said they're investigating to determine exactly what happened.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot to death in Hamilton home
Harley Craddock
Family, friends mourn ‘devastating’ loss of 18-year-old crash victim
Police are at the scene of a shooting at the McDonald's in Walnut Hills.
Man shot inside McDonald’s in Walnut Hills, police say

Latest News

One person is dead and five others are hurt in shootings in Cincinnati overnight, police say.
1 dead, 5 hurt in Cincinnati shootings overnight, police say
Long-time animal shelter resident celebrated on adoption anniversary
Internet-famous pup inspires changes after adoption from Warren County shelter
Kentucky parents considering homeschooling kids after mask mandate
Photo renderings of Jeff Ruby's new flagship steakhouse location on Fountain Square in...
Inside Look: Jeff Ruby’s planned uber-luxe, flagship steakhouse on Fountain Square