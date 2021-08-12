Heat Advisory: Feel-like temps in triple digits

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Heat Advisory is in effect noon to 8 p.m. Thursday for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s as the heat index tops out in the triple digits.

Heat index values will reach 100 to 104, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

He says we will stay mainly dry with just a slight chance of a pop-up shower Thursday afternoon.

Take it slow, HEAT & HUMIDITY very high today. Heat Advisory until 8pm. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/j5LTCSh17Z — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) August 12, 2021

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, the National Weather Service warns.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is considered a medical emergency, so don’t hesitate to call 911, the weather service says.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

