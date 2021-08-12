Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Heat Advisory: Feel-like temps in triple digits

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Heat Advisory is in effect noon to 8 p.m. Thursday for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s as the heat index tops out in the triple digits.

Heat index values will reach 100 to 104, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

He says we will stay mainly dry with just a slight chance of a pop-up shower Thursday afternoon.

LATEST FORECAST

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, the National Weather Service warns.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is considered a medical emergency, so don’t hesitate to call 911, the weather service says.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report
Lori Wickelhaus, 29, appeared on the second season of Sixteen and Pregnant in 2010.
NKY woman part of MTV show sentenced in child porn case
Hamilton Police said they're investigating to determine exactly what happened.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot to death in Hamilton home
Harley Craddock
Family, friends mourn ‘devastating’ loss of 18-year-old crash victim
Police are at the scene of a shooting at the McDonald's in Walnut Hills.
Man shot inside McDonald’s in Walnut Hills, police say

Latest News

At least one person went to the hospital from a Butler County house fire early Thursday,...
At least 1 hospitalized in Butler County fire
One person is dead and five others are hurt in shootings in Cincinnati overnight, police say.
1 dead, 5 hurt in Cincinnati shootings overnight, police say
Long-time animal shelter resident celebrated on adoption anniversary
Internet-famous pup inspires changes after adoption from Warren County shelter
Kentucky parents considering homeschooling kids after mask mandate