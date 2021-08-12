Heat Advisory today, triple digit heat index

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds continue to fill in as we progress through midday. Temperatures reach for the low to mid 90s, but it will feel like triple digits when you factor in the humidity. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. Watch for a pop-up shower early this evening. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions tonight with more widespread rain developing after midnight. Lows drop into the middle 70s by sunrise.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. While the morning commute may be wet for some, most of the Tri-State won’t see showers and thunderstorms until after 3 p.m. An approaching cold front brings favorable conditions for severe storms to develop, mainly between 4 p.m. and midnight. Highs are expected to push toward 90 degrees.

Saturday will start out cloudy and humid. Any lingering showers will clear out well before noon. Watch for plenty of sunshine and lower humidity into the afternoon hours. Only a slight chance for late day showers Saturday. Sunny and dry on Sunday. Highs in the low 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.