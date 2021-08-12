Contests
Homeowner robbed, forced by suspects to withdraw money from bank account

Delhi Township police are looking for two men accused of robbing and kidnapping a homeowner
By Audra Levy
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in Delhi Township are searching for two men accused of robbing and kidnapping a homeowner early Wednesday morning.

An alert issued by police says the suspects approached the victim outside a house in the 400 block of Kitty Lane, forced their way inside, and robbed the victim.

The homeowner was then taken to banks in the Delhi Township area and made to withdraw money.

One suspect is described as a male in his 20s, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, thin build, wearing a gray hoodie. There is no picture available.

The other suspect is pictured below.

If you recognize him, please call Delhi Township police at 513-922-0060 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Police in Delhi Township are looking for two suspects who robbed a homeowner Wednesday morning and forced the victim withdraw money at local banks.(Delhi Township Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

