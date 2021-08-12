Contests
IHOP adds beer, wine to its menu

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - You may have heard of kegs and eggs, but what about Pilsner and pancakes?

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.

It is looking for ways to make customers consider IHOP for more than just breakfast.

It’s still not clear if your local IHOP will be serving up booze in the near future.

Most locations are owned by franchisees, and it’s up to them to decide whether they want to offer it. Some may opt out due to the expense of obtaining a liquor license and training staff.

IHOP’s president says he believes eventually about 1,000 of the chain’s 1,700 locations will serve alcohol.

