Inside Look: Jeff Ruby’s planned uber-luxe, flagship steakhouse on Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby is pulling out all the stops for his new flagship restaurant on Fountain Square.

The famed local restauranteur on Monday announced plans to move his Walnut Street location into The Foundry, formerly Fountain Place.

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment Group released design renderings of the 12,000 sq.-ft. space earlier this week.

The restaurant will face Fountain Square, which recently reopened following a large renovation project.

He calls the new Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in The Foundry an ultra-luxurious “legacy restaurant” with features that will set it apart from the locations in Nashville, Columbus, Louisville and Lexington.

Live entertainment is the big focus. A full-service bar and lounge with an elevated stage will feature a Steinway Baby Grand Piano made entirely of 24-karat gold-plated bronze and Mother of Pearl.

Renderings also show a statue in the likeness of New York City’s famous Wall Street bull. (No word on whether it’ll have a place in the restaurant.)

The Walnut Street location will be converted into a full-time event center.

That location will remain open until relocation in late 2022.

