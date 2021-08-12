Internet-famous pup inspires changes after adoption from Warren County shelter

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - After spending nearly six years living in a local animal shelter, a dog named Inga now has a forever home and has left a lasting impact on the people who cared for her.

Inga’s journey to a forever family has been a long one. The boxer mix had a rocky start nearly six years ago when she first arrived at the Humane Association of Warren County at 1 year old. Inga was battling behavioral issues stemming from severe anxiety.

“When she came in, she was very reactive to other animals,” Executive Director Joanne Hurley said. “Most volunteers could not handle her because of her jumping and nipping and barking.”

Volunteers and shelter staff members quickly realized that finding Inga the right home would take time. The team then spent countless hours working with trainers and other experts to help get Inga ready for a new family, but Hurley said repeated potential adoptions never panned out.

That changed in 2020 when a video of Inga went viral online.

J.C. McCann of Vermont saw the viral video story and immediately felt a compassionate connection to Inga, even though he had never met her. He decided to attempt to adopt her, and after undergoing training himself in Warren County, he did.

“The time spent here was really intense. It was every day, working long shifts, learning how to handle her and how to assist her,” McCann said. “There are people in Iceland that know about Inga. There are people in Maryland that know about Inga. Like many other dogs, she’s touched us all, and it’s that beautiful spirit, that pure spirit of love that really transcends all boundaries.”

On Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of Inga’s adoption, those involved in the now 7-year-old pup’s care celebrated her success with a reunion at the shelter. McCann and Inga traveled down to Warren County from Vermont.

Hurley said Inga has become a familiar face in the community, which has helped them with fundraisers.

“People did donate because they believed in what we were doing,” she said. “It’s amazing. It kind of chokes me up every single time, but she is like I said, one of my favorite success stories.”

Hurley credits Inga’s inspirational path as their reason for changing shelter protocols when it comes to behavioral training. She also hopes Inga’s story will encourage other pet parents to remember the importance of patience.

“We learned right along with her and learned that appropriate plan, which we’re now able to apply to many of the dogs that are in the shelter,” Hurley said. “Dogs need safe places just like a human would. Don’t give up. Reach out to your local shelter. Reach out to your vet. Reach out to a trainer. They can help you through this.”

Inga and McCann will return to Vermont on Thursday, but they keep in touch with shelter staff. Hurley said they get updates on Inga on a weekly, if not daily, basis.

