Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kentucky parents considering homeschooling kids after mask mandate

Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
(KKTV)
By Brittany Harry
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Tuesday announcement of a mask mandate in schools to start the fall semester has prompted some parents to reconsider sending their kids back to school at all.

The alternative? Homeschooling.

Candice Manning is one of those parents.

“My son has already mentioned it,” Manning said. “Like, ‘Mom, I don’t want to wear a mask again.’ I am like, ‘Honey, I don’t blame you.’”

Beshear’s executive order requires teachers, students, staff and visitors to wear a mask in Kentucky schools and childcare facilities. It applies regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate will be in effect for 30 days and can be renewed.

Manning says because of the order she is considering homeschooling. She’s even set on attending a Homeschool Convention that runs Thursday-Saturday at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

“I’m just trying to get some information right now,” Manning said. “I am honestly going to talk to my children and see what they would rather do... if they would rather do the home school option or deal with a mask.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report
Westbound Interstate 74 was blocked at both north and south I-75 due to a SWAT situation,...
WB I-74 reopens at I-75 after SWAT situation, police say
Lori Wickelhaus, 29, appeared on the second season of Sixteen and Pregnant in 2010.
NKY woman part of MTV show sentenced in child porn case
Ja-Nialah Tolbert
Missing teen with serious medical condition returned to Cincinnati Children’s, police say
Harley Craddock
Family, friends mourn ‘devastating’ loss of 18-year-old crash victim

Latest News

Photo renderings of Jeff Ruby's new flagship steakhouse location on Fountain Square in...
Inside Look: Jeff Ruby’s planned uber-luxe, flagship steakhouse on Fountain Square
Photo renderings of Jeff Ruby's new flagship steakhouse location on Fountain Square in Cincinnati.
Smart 911: An emergency call shows why you should sign up
Smart 911: An emergency call shows why you should sign up
Smart 911: Woman makes emergency call about an infant choking
Smart 911: Woman makes emergency call about an infant choking