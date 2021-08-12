Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

At least 1 hospitalized in Butler County fire

At least one person went to the hospital from a Butler County house fire early Thursday,...
At least one person went to the hospital from a Butler County house fire early Thursday, dispatchers say.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person went to the hospital from a Butler County house fire early Thursday, dispatchers say.

Hamilton firefighters responded to the blaze in the 200 block of Chestnut Street just before 5 a.m.

Everybody was reported out of the house and OK initially, dispatchers say, and then they received a report that a 3-year-old suffered smoke inhalation.

Several ambulances were sent to the scene, and so far at least one of them has gone to Kettering Health Hospital in Hamilton, according to dispatchers.

Multiple Hamilton fire crews remain on scene.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report
Lori Wickelhaus, 29, appeared on the second season of Sixteen and Pregnant in 2010.
NKY woman part of MTV show sentenced in child porn case
Hamilton Police said they're investigating to determine exactly what happened.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot to death in Hamilton home
Harley Craddock
Family, friends mourn ‘devastating’ loss of 18-year-old crash victim
Police are at the scene of a shooting at the McDonald's in Walnut Hills.
Man shot inside McDonald’s in Walnut Hills, police say

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area....
Heat Advisory: Feel-like temps in triple digits
One person is dead and five others are hurt in shootings in Cincinnati overnight, police say.
1 dead, 5 hurt in Cincinnati shootings overnight, police say
Long-time animal shelter resident celebrated on adoption anniversary
Internet-famous pup inspires changes after adoption from Warren County shelter
Kentucky parents considering homeschooling kids after mask mandate