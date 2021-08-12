At least 1 hospitalized in Butler County fire

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person went to the hospital from a Butler County house fire early Thursday, dispatchers say.

Hamilton firefighters responded to the blaze in the 200 block of Chestnut Street just before 5 a.m.

Everybody was reported out of the house and OK initially, dispatchers say, and then they received a report that a 3-year-old suffered smoke inhalation.

Several ambulances were sent to the scene, and so far at least one of them has gone to Kettering Health Hospital in Hamilton, according to dispatchers.

Multiple Hamilton fire crews remain on scene.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

