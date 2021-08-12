Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Lee Ann Miller’s chocolate chip cookies and tortilla roll-ups

(Consumer Reports)
(Consumer Reports)(KOTA)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Chocolate chip cookies
Chocolate chip cookies(Lee Ann Miller)

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

  • 1 cup shortening
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup milk chocolate chips
  • 2-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

Combine shortening & sugars and cream together well. Beat in eggs and 1 tablespoon water and mix until fluffy. Add flour, soda, salt and vanilla.

Spoon onto baking sheet and flatten down with your fingers into cookie shape.

Bake at 400 for 9-11 minutes until golden brown.

Tortilla roll-ups
Tortilla roll-ups(Lee Ann Miller)

Tortilla Roll-ups

  • 16 oz. sour cream
  • 8 oz. cream cheese
  • 1 package Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix
  • 8- 10 inch flour tortillas
  • Broccoli, chopped fine
  • Cauliflower, chopped fine
  • Green onions, chopped fine
  • Cheddar or Bermuda onion cheese, hand shredded
  • Bacon, cut up and fried

Mix first 3 ingredients and spread a heaping 1/3 cup of mixture onto tortilla.

Be sure to leave mixture 1 inch away from one side edge of the tortilla. Layer with broccoli, cauliflower, onions, cheese and bacon.

With the exception of the onions, use about 2-3 Tablespoons of each item and about 1 Tablespoon of the onions.

Starting on the side with the mixture closest to the edge, roll up tortilla toward the edge that has the mixture an inch away from the edge. This allows room for the filling to move as you roll it shut.

Chill several hours or overnight and then slice in 1 inch pieces. D & I are a 2 person household, so I often make a half batch of this recipe for just the 2 of us.

Most Read

In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report
Lori Wickelhaus, 29, appeared on the second season of Sixteen and Pregnant in 2010.
NKY woman part of MTV show sentenced in child porn case
Hamilton Police said they're investigating to determine exactly what happened.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot to death in Hamilton home
A 39-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting inside a Cincinnati McDonald’s...
Police: Customer shot inside McDonald’s in Cincinnati
Harley Craddock
Family, friends mourn ‘devastating’ loss of 18-year-old crash victim

Latest News

The Foundry development, photographed, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, on Vine and Fifth streets near...
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse relocating to the Foundry near Fountain Square
Glier's Goettafest at Newport Festival Park.
Glier’s Goettafest returns to Newport, expands to Covington
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Mets announcer rips ‘disgusting’ Skyline Chili during game vs. Reds
Glier's Goettafest at Newport Festival Park.
Glier’s Goettafest to return to Newport, expands to Covington