Lee Ann Miller’s chocolate chip cookies and tortilla roll-ups

Chocolate chip cookies (Lee Ann Miller)

1 cup shortening

½ cup white sugar

½ cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup milk chocolate chips

2-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

Combine shortening & sugars and cream together well. Beat in eggs and 1 tablespoon water and mix until fluffy. Add flour, soda, salt and vanilla.

Spoon onto baking sheet and flatten down with your fingers into cookie shape.

Bake at 400 for 9-11 minutes until golden brown.

Tortilla roll-ups (Lee Ann Miller)

16 oz. sour cream

8 oz. cream cheese

1 package Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix

8- 10 inch flour tortillas

Broccoli, chopped fine

Cauliflower, chopped fine

Green onions, chopped fine

Cheddar or Bermuda onion cheese, hand shredded

Bacon, cut up and fried

Mix first 3 ingredients and spread a heaping 1/3 cup of mixture onto tortilla.

Be sure to leave mixture 1 inch away from one side edge of the tortilla. Layer with broccoli, cauliflower, onions, cheese and bacon.

With the exception of the onions, use about 2-3 Tablespoons of each item and about 1 Tablespoon of the onions.

Starting on the side with the mixture closest to the edge, roll up tortilla toward the edge that has the mixture an inch away from the edge. This allows room for the filling to move as you roll it shut.

Chill several hours or overnight and then slice in 1 inch pieces. D & I are a 2 person household, so I often make a half batch of this recipe for just the 2 of us.