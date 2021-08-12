Police: Customer shot inside McDonald’s in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 39-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting inside a Cincinnati McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday.

It happened at the eatery on East McMillan Avenue and Victory Parkway about 4:40 p.m., police say.

Two men inside the restaurant argued, and both pulled guns. One of them, a customer, was shot in the face and left thigh, according to police.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect walked out afterward and left on foot, police say.

It all unfolded before other people inside the restaurant who police say were unrelated to the incident.

“For this to happen in broad daylight in a McDonald’s, it shows a very, very, very callous person who has no consideration for human life,” said Rev. Peterson Mingo with CPD’s “God Squad.”

“Somebody else might’ve been there, a police officer. There could have been a shootout and no telling how many people could’ve been hurt.”

This scene is at the McDonalds near McMillian St and Victory Pkwy in Walnut Hills. @CincyPD say one man was shot inside the restaurant and was taken to UC Hospital. We’re working to gather more details. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/btClMyK4ah — Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV) August 11, 2021

