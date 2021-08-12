Contests
Police: Customer shot inside McDonald’s in Cincinnati

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 39-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting inside a Cincinnati McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday.

It happened at the eatery on East McMillan Avenue and Victory Parkway about 4:40 p.m., police say.

Two men inside the restaurant argued, and both pulled guns. One of them, a customer, was shot in the face and left thigh, according to police.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect walked out afterward and left on foot, police say.

It all unfolded before other people inside the restaurant who police say were unrelated to the incident.

“For this to happen in broad daylight in a McDonald’s, it shows a very, very, very callous person who has no consideration for human life,” said Rev. Peterson Mingo with CPD’s “God Squad.”

“Somebody else might’ve been there, a police officer. There could have been a shootout and no telling how many people could’ve been hurt.”

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

