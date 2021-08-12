Contests
Police looking for suspect who stole Metro bus from Woodlawn

Woodlawn police said the suspect dropped the bus in Mason.
Woodlawn police said the suspect dropped the bus in Mason.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WOODLAWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are looking for a suspect who stole a Metro bus in Woodlawn, driving it to Mason Thursday afternoon, according to Woodlawn Police Chief Aaron Tillman.

Tillman said the Metro bus was parked in a layover area on Springfield Pike. When the driver stepped off the bus it was stolen by the suspect.

The bus was recovered in Mason at Cloverwood and Acoma Drive.

The suspect has not been identified.

Police are searching the area for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

