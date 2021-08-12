Professional movers battling hot, humid weather

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The hot and humid weather can make things difficult for those whose jobs require them to be outside and moving around.

The summer heat provides some of the toughest conditions for movers to deal with while they pack the moving truck.

But summer is also one of the most popular times to relocate.

For the crew at Two Men and a Truck in Erlanger, they have to be quick, but also smart when it comes to getting the job done.

“During this heat that we have, we are advising our crew to make sure they drink plenty of water and in addition to that, end up having plenty of electrolytes,” explains Marketing and Recruiting Manager Kyle Pasqualone. “Drinking Powerade and Gatorade to be able to make sure that they are staying hydrated and not getting fatigued.”

Pasqualone says his customers are usually very accommodating and understanding when it comes to the added strain the heat puts on his staff.

Sometimes the move will take longer and require extra help.

Pasqualone reminds people that you shouldn’t rely on your refrigerator to keep your water and ice-cold on moving days.

“I would recommend that they end up having a cooler on hand with plenty of drinks and snacks throughout the course of the move,” Pasqualone continues. “You might end up unplugging your refrigerator.”

Keep in mind, moving can be stressful and you should expect the unexpected. But being prepared with the right tools and people can make a big difference.

“A helping hand on moving day is always a blessing,” says Pasqualone.

Two Men and a Truck is hiring. To find out more follow this link.

