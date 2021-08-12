Newport’s Ovation Music Pavilion announces vaccine requirement

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport will require proof of vaccination for concertgoers and event staff.

Starting Aug. 29 for the venue’s first show, it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of a show date.

After Oct. 1, the venue will only take proof of vaccination.

AEG Presents, which operates PromoWest Pavilion, announced the policy for all its venues on Thursday.

All PromoWest and AEG staff are required to wear masks. Masks are strongly encouraged for concertgoers as well.

Upcoming shows at the venue include Kesha on Aug. 29, Carly Pearce on Sept. 2, the Avett Brothers on Sept. 14, The Killers on Sept. 20 and Taking Back Sunday on Sept. 21.

The venue is one of two riverfront venues constructed in the last year.

The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center at The Banks in Cincinnati is not requiring proof of vaccinations at this time.

For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and live event workers. This policy will be in effect starting with our next show, on August 29th. Posted by PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation on Thursday, August 12, 2021

