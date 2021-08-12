Prosecutor: Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Brookville tested positive for drugs

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man is now facing several felony charges as a result of a deadly crash on U.S. 52 in Brookville, Indiana on July 7.

Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp charged Joshua Trammell, 43, of Brookville with operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance causing death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, reckless homicide, and illegal possession of a syringe.

The probable cause affidavit says Trammell was driving a Chevrolet Silverado that crossed the centerline on U.S. 52 east of Yellow Bank Road and hit a 2014 Kia Soul head-on.

The driver of the Kia, Virginia Fasbinder, 46, of Brookville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit says the deputy who responded to the crash scene said he found two hypodermic needles among the debris of the Silverado.

Trammell suffered injuries as a result of the crash and deputies went with him to the hospital to obtain a blood sample which was forwarded to the Indiana State Department of Toxicology.

On Aug. 11, the sheriff’s office was notified that both amphetamine and methamphetamine were found in Trammell’s sample and the prosecutor immediately filed charges, court records say.

Trammell was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 12.

No court dates have been scheduled at this time.

