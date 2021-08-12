Rape, sexual battery indictment dismissed against former Andertown Township football standout

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A previous indictment on rape and sexual battery charges against a Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy football standout has been dismissed.

Crosley MacEachen, 18, was indicted in July for the alleged crimes that happened on Dec. 6, 2020, according to court documents.

Information that “came to light” after the indictment changed the outlook of the case, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said Thursday.

“This dismissal is not a comment on the guilt or innocence of MacEachen. Our job as prosecutors is to seek justice. It is not to seek convictions,” Deters said.

The former high school football player was accused of going into a girl’s room while she was sleeping, taking her clothes off, and then sexually assaulting her.

Around 5 a.m., documents claimed the girl woke up with MacEachen having sexual intercourse with her.

“She pushed him off of her and realized she was naked, despite wearing clothes when she went to sleep,” the documents read.

A month before the alleged December incident, court documents say MacEachen went into the girl’s Sycamore Township home and “grabbed her buttocks.”

MacEachen was accused of pushing the girl back down on the bed when she tried to get up.

The girl then went outside and waited in her car for MacEachen to leave, the documents claimed.

When the indictment was announced, MacEachen’s attorney emphatically told our media partners at the Enquirer the case was based on unproven allegations.

Prosecutor Deters said his office will not pursue the case further, based on the information they have.

MacEachen played football at Moeller High School before transferring to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy for his senior year.

An announcement from CHCA posted in May said he signed to play football at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.