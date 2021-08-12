Contests
Update: 1 lane open WB I-74 at Montana Ave after crash

A crash involving an overturned truck and vehicle blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 74...
A crash involving an overturned truck and vehicle blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 74 near Montana Avenue Thursday morning, Cincinnati police confirm.(ODOT)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash involving an overturned truck and vehicle is blocking one lane of westbound Interstate 74 near Montana Avenue, Cincinnati police confirm.

The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Initially, all westbound traffic was diverted off the highway onto Montana Avenue.

Now, the left lane is open. Expect delays.

If you want to detour around the area, take Montana Avenue to West Fork Road and then North Bend Road in Green Township to return to I-74.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

