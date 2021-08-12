Update: 1 lane open WB I-74 at Montana Ave after crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash involving an overturned truck and vehicle is blocking one lane of westbound Interstate 74 near Montana Avenue, Cincinnati police confirm.

The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Initially, all westbound traffic was diverted off the highway onto Montana Avenue.

Now, the left lane is open. Expect delays.

If you want to detour around the area, take Montana Avenue to West Fork Road and then North Bend Road in Green Township to return to I-74.

74 WB shutdown near Shepherd Creek Rd. because of a crash involving a box truck and car. The box truck is on its side. Working to learn more. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/nOFpkwL9Uz — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) August 12, 2021

Traffic backed up to North Bend Rd. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/v9UUicolyg — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) August 12, 2021

