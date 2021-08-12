Contests
Woman sentenced in connection with deadly Christmas Eve crash in West Price Hill

Gail Duncan, 65, was a passenger in the green car that was hit by 39-year-old Sherry Smith's...
Gail Duncan, 65, was a passenger in the green car that was hit by 39-year-old Sherry Smith's gold van on Christmas Eve, according to police.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Andrea Medina
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was sentenced to seven to nine and a half years in prison with credit for time served in connection with a deadly 2020 Christmas Eve crash in West Price Hill.

Sherry Smith, 39, was in court Thursday to hear the sentence from the judge.

Smith was the driver of a vehicle that crossed the centerline of Glenway Avenue and hit the car 58-year-old Gladys Hutcheon and 65-year-old Gail Duncan were in, police said.

Duncan was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries and died there.

In court Thursday, Duncan’s family pleaded with the judge to give Smith the maximum punishment.

The family said, “it was the worst Christmas ever.”

Hutcheon was also hospitalized with serious injuries. Friends told FOX19 NOW at the end of December she suffered a broken leg and arm as well as broken ribs.

Smith was not injured.

A report provided to FOX19 NOW from the Ohio Department of Public Safety showed Smith’s BAC was 0.168 at the time of the crash.

