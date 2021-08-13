Contests
1 dead in I-75 crash; northbound lanes closed

Police and fire crews at the scene of a crash with one fatality on I-75 North.
Police and fire crews at the scene of a crash with one fatality on I-75 North.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 75 Northbound is closed in Cincinnati due to a fatal crash, police say.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the 3.7-mile marker where I-75 and I-74 diverge.

Traffic is being diverted to the Hopple Steet exit. No word on when the highway will reopen.

Police say three vehicles are involved.

One person is confirmed dead.

The other two drivers are not seriously injured, police say.

CPD’s Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation.

FOX19 is on our way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

