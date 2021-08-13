1 person killed, more injured after three car crash in Brown County
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person is dead following a three car crash on US-68 in Brown County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened sometime around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Troopers said multiple people were hurt in addition to the person who was killed.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
