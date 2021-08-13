Contests
1 person killed, more injured after three car crash in Brown County

The crash happened sometime around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The crash happened sometime around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person is dead following a three car crash on US-68 in Brown County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened sometime around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Troopers said multiple people were hurt in addition to the person who was killed.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

