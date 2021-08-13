Contests
10 kids become part of their forever families on Hamilton County ‘Adoption Day’

‘You just need love in your heart.’
By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The lives of 10 kids were changed forever on Friday in a Hamilton County courtroom.

Judge Ralph Winkler placed the kids with eight local families. He also gave each kid their own backpack full of back-to-school supplies.

It’s a long process for most of these families to get to the end of the adoption, sometimes taking years. Friday was celebration day for them.

Isaiah Kahle, 3, is now officially part of Ashley and Suzanne Kahle’s family.

“I was adopted,” Suzanne said. “So that had been something that was always kind of open for us. We actually got our marriage certificate here on adoption day.”

Some of the family members were brought to tears knowing the importance of this day and the highs and lows it took to get here.

“It’s just been a long time coming,” Suzanne explained. “We’ve had [Isaiah] since he was nine months old, so you know he’s getting older, and we’re ready to just make this forever.”

Christa and Carl Weber added the 10th kid to their family with Aiden Jacob Anthony Weber.

“[Aiden] woke up this morning and said, ‘It’s sunshine time Mom.’ Brings tears to my eyes,” Christa recalled. “And then he said, ‘It’s my big day!’ So he was so excited. We have a big cake for him. We’re gonna go out to lunch and celebrate with the big family.”

Christa says she became a foster parent after struggling to add to her family naturally.

“We had tried for 12 years to have another baby, and I had two cancers,” she said. “So it became impossible for me to have another child.”

Aiden has been in their home since he was eight weeks old.

Christa says she would keep fostering and adopting kids but she knows she’s getting older and Aiden will probably be their last.

“We’re not perfect. If we can do it at our ages [47 and 60], they can do it, is what I always say,” said Christa. “People come up to me all the time and say, ‘You inspire me to do this,’ and I say, ‘I’m nobody special. I’m just a loving mom trying to help out a child in need.’”

These families say if you’re considering adoption, know that it won’t always be easy. But it

“You get them in, you can’t give them back,” said Carl, “That’s basically what it is.”

“You just need love in your heart, love to give,” added Christa. “They’re always in your heart. They don’t leave you.”

