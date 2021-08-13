1973 murder of man connected to organized crime group remains unsolved

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The body of a 32-year-old with ties to an organized crime group in Cleveland was found in the Ohio River nearly 48 years ago. Those responsible for the murder have yet to be caught.

On Aug. 15, 1973, two waterskiers were out on the river when they came across Gerald Johnson’s body in the Petersburg area.

Johnson had multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and a 25-pound anchor tied around him, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Office Detective Coy Cox.

It is unclear where Johnson’s body was exactly dumped, Cox explained.

Johnson, who was from Cleveland, worked there with an organized crime organization as a debt collector, the detective said.

“He served here at our penitentiary at La Grange for shooting people and when I say people, that’s multiple,” Cox stated.

After his body was found, Cleveland detectives drove down because they thought Johnson was connected to a shooting in northern Ohio.

The victim in that shooting, according to Cox, survived.

“There’s a part of me that wants to think that’s why he was killed because maybe the attempt in Cleveland was botched, and it left a witness alive,” the detective said.

When looking at Johnson’s lifestyle and work, Cox said he thinks they played a role in his death.

Solving Johnson’s death is difficult because of the lack of crime scene evidence and the gun used in the crime.

Cox said the style of pistol used to shoot Johnson was very common in that era.

Another factor that has kept this case from being solved is the lack of tips, Cox said.

“One thing about organized crime that will get you killed is if, in their terms, if you rat on someone else,” the detective explained.

Detective Cox said the evidence suggests the person or people responsible for Johnson’s murder were in a hurry to get rid of his body.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s death is asked to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334-2175.

