Benefit planned for ODNR officer who made miraculous recovery after being shot in line of duty

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who was shot and nearly killed has made a miraculous recovery, and now a benefit is planned for him this weekend.

In December 2020, authorities say ODNR Officer Kevin Behr, a wildlife investigator, was shot while looking into a report of poaching on private property in Clinton County.

Behr’s wife, Kathy Garza-Behr said the news came as a shock. At first, Behr’s condition was touch and go.

“He was in critical shock when he got there. He lost a lot of blood. His vitals were really bad,” Garza-Behr said. “He was shot through his left buttocks, and the slug traveled through and lodged into his right hip region. On its path through, it got his stomach, his kidney, intestine, shattered his pelvis, split his pelvis.”

Three men were initially accused of being involved in the shooting.

“When things don’t go right, and you’re reckless, and you cause something like this, don’t run from it. You go up there. You hold his hand. You pray with him. You call 911,” Garza-Behr said. “You put pressure on the wound because they didn’t do that that day for him. He laid in a field. Thank goodness his fellow officers were there.”

Behr ended up spending around 80 days in the hospital, with at least 30 of them spent in the ICU, or intensive care unit. Garza-Behr and their three children went to visit as often as they could.

At one point, Garza-Behr said an infection nearly took Behr’s life. That brush with death could have deflated Behr’s spirits, but instead, it inspired him to keep going.

“He went into cardiac arrest, and we lost him, but then within a few minutes, they said to me, in my mind I’m thinking, ‘What are you telling me,’ and then he said, ‘We were able to stabilize him,’” Garza-Behr said. “You can’t stop him [Behr]. That was not enough. He will tell you from that experience he walked with Jesus who sent him back. He walked to the other side and Jesus said to him, ‘We’re not ready for you.’”

Several surgeries and treatments later, Behr is out of the hospital. He attends rehab several days a week and is already walking again.

The support for him has remained constant. In March, he had a police escort when he left the hospital, and on Saturday, there is a fundraiser being hosted for him.

Behr said he is incredibly grateful.

“Fellow law enforcement officers, conservation agencies, complete strangers, our families, our friends, the communities have just come out and supported him so much,” Garza-Behr said.

Although three people were initially charged in connection to the shooting, ODNR officials said one of the cases has been dismissed, and another ended in a plea with fines and no jail time. That leaves only the third suspect, Brian Liming, who is still facing charges and is set to go on trial in November.

The benefit for Behr will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 5-10 p.m. at The Elks #797 in Wilmington, OH.

Organizers say there will be a hog roast, food and raffles, adding that money raised will go toward Behr’s medical care.

