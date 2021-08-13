Bengals hosting job fair for event staff, security jobs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BEST Crowd Management is hiring for more than 400 event staff and security positions at the Cincinnati Bengals Gameday job fair.

The job fair will be held at the Paul Brown Stadium on Aug. 17 from 3 to 8 p.m. Free parking is available on PBS East Plaza near Gate D.

Job opportunities include part-time event security and guest service roles to staff Cincinnati Bengals games during the upcoming NFL season.

“We’re excited to bring jobs back to Cincinnati and create a safe, welcoming environment for guests to come together and cheer on the Bengals. We are looking for enthusiastic, energetic workers to help make that happen,” said Jeff Spoerndle, VP of BEST Crowd Management. “BEST offers a unique opportunity to earn supplemental income, explore a new career with exciting growth opportunities, build new connections and learn new skills with support from our highly-trained team.”

To learn more about the job fair and available positions, visit their website.

