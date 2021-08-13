Contests
Beshear reports 10th-highest day of new cases since pandemic began

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,009 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 512,224 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 11.83% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 929 are in kids 18 or younger.

The governor says this is the 10th-highest day of new cases since the pandemic began.

There were 12 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,426.

As of Friday, 1,424 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 391 are in the ICU, and 185 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

