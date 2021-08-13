Beshear reports 10th-highest day of new cases since pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,009 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 512,224 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 11.83% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 929 are in kids 18 or younger.

Today I am reporting the tenth highest day of new cases since the pandemic began, with 4,009 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Folks, it’s time to get serious. Get vaccinated and mask up indoors. The lives of our people depend on it. https://t.co/8qrSMnBDnH pic.twitter.com/IvlXhxiimq — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 13, 2021

The governor says this is the 10th-highest day of new cases since the pandemic began.

There were 12 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,426.

As of Friday, 1,424 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 391 are in the ICU, and 185 are on ventilators.

