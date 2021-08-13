Bomb threat evacuates Colerain High School, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police received word of a bomb threat at Colerain High School Thursday evening.

The high school was evacuated sometime before 8:20 p.m., a police spokesperson says.

The school has been “evaluated.” Police are investigating.

FOX19 is at the scene. We expect an update shortly.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

