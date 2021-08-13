Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bomb threat evacuates Colerain High School, police say

Colerain police at the entrance of Colerain High School after receiving word of a bomb threat...
Colerain police at the entrance of Colerain High School after receiving word of a bomb threat Thursday evening.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police received word of a bomb threat at Colerain High School Thursday evening.

The high school was evacuated sometime before 8:20 p.m., a police spokesperson says.

The school has been “evaluated.” Police are investigating.

FOX19 is at the scene. We expect an update shortly.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report
Lori Wickelhaus, 29, appeared on the second season of Sixteen and Pregnant in 2010.
NKY woman part of MTV show sentenced in child porn case
A 39-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting inside a Cincinnati McDonald’s...
Police: Customer shot inside McDonald’s in Cincinnati
Hamilton Police said they're investigating to determine exactly what happened.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot to death in Hamilton home
One person is dead and five others are hurt in shootings in Cincinnati overnight, police say.
1 dead, 5 hurt in Cincinnati shootings, police say

Latest News

Kings Island's Eiffel Tower, one of the park's original attractions, will close for the rest of...
Kings Island’s Eiffel Tower to close for the rest of 2021
Census: Cincinnati's population increases for the first time in 7 decades
Census 2020: Cincy in a growth spurt; region gains 33 people every day
Man facing charges in connection with deadly head-on crash in Brookville
Prosecutor: Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Brookville tested positive for drugs
Crews respond to a crash with hazardous materials on I-275 in Colerain.
Truck crash closes I-275 in Colerain