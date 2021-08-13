Concerns mount for Hamilton County renters ‘falling through the cracks’ into eviction court

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of eviction cases are matriculating through the Hamilton County court system after a court ruling that the new federal eviction moratorium has no binding authority in the county.

Evictions are down compared to pre-pandemic, according to Eviction Lab.

Evictions in Hamilton County were down 29 percent in July. So far in August, they’re down 45 percent.

But those numbers don’t mean much if, like Karen Willingham, you’re in the courtroom staring down a judge.

“It’s horrible,” Willingham said. “You can’t sleep. You can’t eat. You’re scared at every knock on the door.”

Willingham has lived on the second floor at the Beecher Apartments for 12 years. She had not been out of her apartment for 18 months until Thursday, when she had her court date.

She’s battling serious health issues, too. And she lost her Section 8 funding last year, so she fell thousands of dollars behind on her rent.

“I don’t know how to deal with it,” she said. “They say, ‘Live one day at a time.’ But you don’t have a choice because one day only comes one day at a time. It’s hard living scared. It’s horrible.”

It was her landlord who reached out to Brian Garry with Neighborhoods United to help WIllingham navigate the hearing.

She received a continuance in an effort to get her rental assistance for when she owes as well as give her an opportunity to find new housing.

“She’s still in eviction proceedings, we just have it continued,” Garry said. “But you know, we’re cautiously optimistic, as they say, you know, all of these things will fall into place. And it will be a happy ending for everyone. But right now, we’re still in a bit of limbo.”

There is relief out there. Billions were allocated in the CARES Act for rental assistance, and a large portion of it still has not been distributed by states.

Hamilton County is launching an effort to increase awareness of its Rent and Utility Relief Program, through which renters can get assistance for up to 12 months of past-due rent and utilities and three months of assistance for future rent and utilities.

Willingham is hoping to apply for rental assistance through the Community Action Agency, which has spent $11 million so far helping 5,000 families.

The concern for affordable housing advocates is the number of people slipping through the cracks, not knowing where to turn for help.

“I’m concerned,” Garry said. “For the many people out here who don’t have advocacy, for the many people who, through no fault of their own, find themselves evicted. I mean, she hasn’t left her house in 18 months. She couldn’t make an appointment because of her physical condition. And she was cut off of support. I mean, where’s the compassion as a city?”

