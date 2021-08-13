Customer shot inside McDonald’s in Cincinnati dies, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 39-year-old man shot and critically hurt inside a Cincinnati McDonald’s restaurant has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Kris McQueen of Queensgate was pronounced dead Thursday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

The shooting erupted after an argument between two men inside the McDonald’s on East McMillan Avenue and Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Both men pulled guns, according to police. McQueen, a customer, was shot in the face and left thigh.

The suspect walked out afterward and left on foot, police say.

It all unfolded before other people inside the restaurant who police say were unrelated to the incident.

So far, no arrests have been announced.

McQueen is among six total people shot in separate incidents around the city Wednesday and early Thursday.

McQueen and another man, 19, have now died.

