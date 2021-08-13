Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Customer shot inside McDonald’s in Cincinnati dies, coroner says

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 39-year-old man shot and critically hurt inside a Cincinnati McDonald’s restaurant has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Kris McQueen of Queensgate was pronounced dead Thursday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

The shooting erupted after an argument between two men inside the McDonald’s on East McMillan Avenue and Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Both men pulled guns, according to police. McQueen, a customer, was shot in the face and left thigh.

The suspect walked out afterward and left on foot, police say.

It all unfolded before other people inside the restaurant who police say were unrelated to the incident.

So far, no arrests have been announced.

McQueen is among six total people shot in separate incidents around the city Wednesday and early Thursday.

McQueen and another man, 19, have now died.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jordan
Aiken HS football star, beloved son killed in Mt. Healthy shooting
Rey Maualuga was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and...
Ex-Bengal Rey Maualuga arrested after driving through yards, destroying mailboxes in NKY
One person is dead and five others are hurt in shootings in Cincinnati overnight, police say.
1 dead, 5 hurt in Cincinnati shootings, police say
The more severe weather could begin as early as 4 p.m. Friday.
Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Friday
Interstate 75 Northbound reopened early Friday in Cincinnati after a fatal crash closed all...
Update: NB I-75 reopens after fatal crash

Latest News

“Enough is Enough, Stop the Violence’ will take place in Avondale on Friday, Aug. 20. It will...
‘Enough is Enough, Stop the Violence’ rally for Avondale
This flipped semi tractor-trailer closed northbound Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel for...
Update: Left lane opens NB I-71 at Lytle Tunnel after semi crash
A woman was shot in a drive-by shooting in Winton Hills overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Woman shot in Winton Hills drive-by, police say
The more severe weather could begin as early as 4 p.m. Friday.
Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible Friday